The body was discovered in Orange County in Hamptonburgh in the Hamptonburgh Preserve around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at the eastern bank of the Wallkill River at the end of the Hamptonburgh Trail, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

Troopers responded and conducted an investigation, Nevel said.

No foul play is suspected.

