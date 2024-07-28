Fair 67°

Person Killed In Crash Between Car, SUV In Orange County

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

I-84 in the town of Newburgh.

It happened at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, July 27 on a stretch of I-84 in Orange County.

New York State Police say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a small compact car was rear-ended by an SUV in the town of Newburgh, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and the SUV to roll over. 

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead. The person's identity has not yet been released.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or observed the vehicles prior to the crash to call 845-344-5300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

