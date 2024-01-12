49-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Bear Mountain Bridge In Stony Point

A 49-year-old has died after jumping from the Bear Mountain Bridge in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7:50 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 in Stony Point, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that the Englewood, New Jersey man drove to the bridge and walked up the south side where he jumped, Nevel said.

Nevel said his body was recovered around 9:30 p.m. by the Westchester County Police Marine Unit.

The man's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

