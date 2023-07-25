Person Hit, Killed By Train In Rockland

The incident occurred in Rockland County around 9:55 p.m., Monday, July 24, east of Dutch Lane in Spring Valley, according to a spokesman with the Metropolitan Transporation Authority.

The unidentified person was on the tracks at the time of the incident, the MTA said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where the person later died.

The identity of the person has not yet been released.

The MTA Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

