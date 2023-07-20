Mostly Cloudy 85°

Person Dies After Jumping At Palisades Center Mall, Police Say

A person has died after intentionally jumping at a mall in the Hudson Valley.

A person jumped to their death at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack
The incident took place in Rockland County Thursday morning, July 20 at the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

According to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters, the incident was considered a suicide, and officials are waiting for formal notification of family members before releasing additional information, including where in the mall the incident happened.

This is a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates. 

