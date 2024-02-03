Passage Of Cold Front Brings Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

But this weekend will mark both an end and a beginning.

After a week-and-a-half of consistently cloudy skies, a cold front that accompanied a round of showers has ushered in a dramatic change in the weather pattern.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 3, "there will be abundant sunshine and an extended period of dry weather driven by a strong area of high pressure," according to AccuWeather.com.

It will be brisk over the weekend with a high temperature in the mid-30s Saturday to upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday, Feb. 4 amid the mainly sunny skies, but wind-chill values will be in the teens and 20s both days, the National Weather Service says.

Winds will be calmer on both Monday, Feb. 5, and Tuesday, Feb. 6 with sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s both days.

The outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 7 calls for more of the same, with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

