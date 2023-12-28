Rain Fog/Mist 49°

Pair Of Powerball Tickets Worth $100K Each Sold In Hudson Valley

Rather than silver and gold, two lucky lottery players received large sums of cash for Christmas after purchasing winning Powerball tickets at stores in the Hudson Valley. 

The two winning tickets were sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh (top) and Le-Mac Pharmacy in Yonkers (bottom). 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The third-prize-winning Powerball Powerplay tickets were sold for the Christmas drawing on Monday, Dec. 25 at locations in Westchester and Orange counties, New York Lottery officials announced. 

The winning tickets included:

  • A ticket worth $100,000 sold in Yonkers at Le-Mac Pharmacy located at 623 McLean Ave.;
  • A ticket worth $100,000 sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Rd.

The winning numbers for Monday's drawing were 05 12 20 24 29 with a Powerball number of 04. 

