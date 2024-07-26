Pair Of New Principals Named At School District In Hudson Valley

In an announcement on Thursday, July 25, the Carmel Central School District in Putnam County revealed that new principals were hired for both Kent Primary School and Kent Elementary School.

Vincent Fino, the former Assistant Principal at Carmel High School, will take over at Kent Primary School. He replaces Dan Brown, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 school year, the district said.

Meanwhile, John Fratto will be the next principal at Kent Elementary School and replace Michael Setaro, who will begin a new role at Southern Westchester BOCES.

Fratto also previously served as Assistant Principal at Carmel High School.

"With such great leadership in place, Kent Elementary and Kent Primary will be well prepared for a great 2024-25 school year," district officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.