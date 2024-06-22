Overdosing Rockland Driver, 60, Revived After Crash, Police Say

Ridgewood police were called to the Exxon station at 490 Route 17 South just before 7:45 a.m., where the BMW driver from Nanuet was found unconscious after crashing in a handicapped parking spot, Ridgewood Police Lt. John Chuck said.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice that the man, who was not identified by name, went straight instead of following the curvature of the roadway, and traveled across the lawns of two different properties before crashing at the Exxon.

The driver was removed from the BMW and revived with Narcan before being taken to Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Chuck said.

The man is expected to be charged with DWI and criminal offenses for possession of drug paraphernalia, Chuck said.

This is the second DUI crash in 24 hours for the same crew in Ridgewood. On Friday, June 21, police arrested a DWI driver who also traveled across a neighborhood lawn before mounting a curb, and assaulting an arresting officer. Chuck noted he was proud of his crew.

Photos courtesy of Boyd A. Loving. Click here for more.

