'Our Shining Light': 26-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed In Crash Remembered

New Haven County resident Jessica Anne Bulfaro, of Milford, who was born in Westchester County and lived in Putnam County, in the town of Carmel, died on Thursday, April 20 when she lost control of her silver 2021 Subaru Impreza and struck two utility poles in Newtown, said the Newtown Police.

She was born on Thursday, August 22, 1996, in White Plains, to her parents Stephen and Jeanette (Santorelli) Bulfaro.

After graduating high school, she went on to study at Keene State in New Hampshire, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

She also attended Fairfield University where she earned a master’s degree in psychology.

According to her obituary, she was the type of person who took great pride in her work and paid attention to every little detail. She worked as a human resources manager in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.

"Bringing a smile to everyone's face," she enjoyed spending time with family and friends as they were the most important part of her life.

"She touched the lives of so many people in the brief time she had, she was our shining light on this earth that we will forever be blessed to have had," her obituary said.

In addition to her parents, she's survived by her four grandparents, Joseph Troy and Patricia Bulfaro-Troy, and Carmine and Yolanda Santorelli.

She is also survived by her uncles Frank, Nick, and Anthony Santorelli and aunts Maureen, Joanne, and Trish Santorelli along with her cousins Nicole, Michael, Nicholas, Andrew, and Rosemarie.

Jessica also leaves behind her Uncle Tom and Aunt Tina Giustino, cousins Tommy, Johnny, and Nicky, as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins who all held a special place in her heart, the obituary said.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cargain Funeral Homes, 10 Fowler Ave., in Carmel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 27, at 10 a.m. at St. James the Apostle Church, 14 Gleneida Avenue, Carmel.

Following the Mass, Jessica will be escorted for entombment taking place at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum in Hawthorne.

