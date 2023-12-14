Oreo's Newest Flavor Honors New York Classic

Legendary cookie brand OREO has announced a new batch of confections to ring in the New Year, and one of them is inspired by a classic New York treat: black and white cookies.

“Your eyes don’t deceive you…” the brand captioned an Instagram post launching the flavor.

Sandwiched between two golden cookies, the OREO Black & White Cookie is filled with a combination of vanilla and chocolate creme in the signature half-and-half design featured on the inspiration behind the new treat.

Commonly traced back to the now-closed Glaser's Bake Shop of Yorkville, Manhattan — which opened in 1902 — the soft cookies are topped with part vanilla icing and part chocolate, with the two meeting in the perfect middle.

Though the origin is sometimes also attributed to Utica’s Hemstrought's Bakery in the 1920s, what isn’t argued is the cookie’s status as an icon among New Yorkers and the Northeast in general.

OREO’s announcement prompted excitement from fans.

“The best combo,” one person commented, with another saying, “Hurrrrrrrry already!”

Founded in 1912, OREO cookies have become one of the most-recognized treats and feature dozens of flavors and styles.

OREO Black & White will be hitting stores Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, alongside the brand-new gluten-free Golden OREO and the return of Peanut Butter Cakesters.

