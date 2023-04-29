Heavy Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Orange County Man Nabbed With Child Porn, Police Say

A man from the region has been charged with possession of obscene sexual performances by a child following an investigation into his online activity.

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with being in possession of numerous videos and photos of sexually-explicit content involving minors. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Kindel Media on Pexels
Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident James H. Knuth, age 71, of Pine Bush, was arrested on Monday, April 24.

In February, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office initiated an investigation into Knuth after it was alleged he had been in communication with a social media account pretending to be a juvenile girl for several months, said Sgt. Collin Reynolds, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The communication was sexually explicit in nature, Reynolds said. Knuth was also found in possession of numerous videos and photographs depicting sexually explicit content involving minors, he added.

The department was assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, US Marshals Service, and the town of Shawangunk Police Department.

Knuth is being held at the Ulster County Jail. 

