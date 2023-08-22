Orange County Man AdmitsTo Making Ghost Guns With 3D Printer

Orange County resident Noah James McCagg, age 21, of Port Jervis, pled guilty on Monday, Aug. 22, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

After conducting a joint narcotics investigation with the Orange County Drug Task Force, members of the City of Port Jervis Police engaged in a foot pursuit with McCagg on Saturday, March 25, on Front Street in Port Jervis.

There, they recovered a loaded 9mm pistol and arrested McCagg. An investigation revealed that McCagg had created the pistol inside his Prospect Street, Port Jervis, residence using a 3-D printer, the DA's Office said.

In addition to the loaded pistol which McCagg possessed, Port Jervis Police also recovered a 3-D printer that McCagg was apparently using to create operable firearms similar to the one he was possessing on Front Street, officials said.

These homemade guns, which bear no serial numbers, are commonly referred to as ghost guns and are increasingly found during the course of narcotics investigations, Hoovler said.

The printer and gun components were recovered during the execution of a search warrant at McCagg’s residence by the Port Jervis Police, who were aided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group, and the Town of Deerpark Police Department.

“Time and again where we find the sale of narcotics we find dangerous and illegally possessed guns,” said Hoovler. “Make no mistake about it, the untraceable guns recovered in this case are the tools of drug dealers and violent actors. I commend the collaborative work of law enforcement in this case."

