Overcast 34°

SHARE

Officials ID Woman, 36, Killed After Being Hit By Train That Departed From Rockland

NJ Transit officials have identified the 36-year-old woman struck and killed by a train in River Edge over the weekend.

NJ Transit Police&nbsp;

NJ Transit Police 

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kim N. Almonte, of River Edge, was struck near the New Bridge Landing station by Pascack Valley Line train 2118 around 4:45 p.m., NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba tells Daily Voice.

The train had left Spring Valley, NY at 4:05 p.m.and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 5:20 p.m., Mulumba said.

No injuries were reported to the 120 customers or the crew on board. Pascack Valley Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and Anderson Street, but has since resumed. 

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE