Woman Killed In 3-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash Remembered As Loving Mother, Grandparent

A Hudson Valley woman who died in a three-vehicle crash last week is being remembered as a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Dutchess County resident Katherine Woisin, of Wappinger, died at the age of 85 in a crash on Route 9D in Wappinger at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, authorities said.

Authorities said Woisin was driving onto Route 9D from Alpine Drive when her vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle.

Her vehicle was then struck by a northbound vehicle.

According to her obituary, Woisin was a graduate of Wappingers High School and a retired employee of Lutheran Care, where she was a receptionist.

Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the most important part of her life, her obituary said.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Richard Dingee, her daughter Kari Bautista, her daughter Kelly Brunetti, her daughter Kris Thorpe, her son and daughter-in-law Ron and Susan Woisin Jr., her daughter Korina Moss Mansfield, her sister Jean Saniflippo, her 10 grandchildren, and her 14 great-grandchildren.

The visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, in Poughkeepsie.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.