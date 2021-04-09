Watergate Mastermind G. Gordon Liddy Laid To Rest In Hudson Valley

G. Gordon Liddy, the mastermind of the Watergate burglary, was laid to rest in the Hudson Valley where his public life began.

Liddy, who died on Tuesday, March 30, at the age of 90, is known for his role in the Watergate break-in that led to the downfall of President Richard Nixon.

He started his career as an attorney in Poughkeepsie and later became an assistant district attorney in Dutchess County in the 1960s where he fought hard against drug abuse.

Liddy, who also had worked as an FBI agent and was an Army veteran, lost a primary run for Congress in 1968 against Hamilton Fish Jr.

After losing the race, Liddy was recommended by former President Gerald Ford, who was then a representative, to work for the Nixon campaign.

After accepting the position, the family moved from Poughkeepsie to Washington, D.C.

When Nixon won, he worked as a White House aide who was later asked to run an intelligence operation in 1972, that came to be known as Watergate.

Liddy spent more than four years in federal prison as the mastermind of Watergate.

On Thursday, April 8, mourners steadily paid their respects to the family at the Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home on South Hamilton Street in Poughkeepsie.

He was buried on Friday, April 9 at St. Peter's Cemetery, in Poughkeepsie.

