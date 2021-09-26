Watch: Gabby Petito’s Family Posts Memorial Video On Funeral Home's Website

The family of New York native Gabby Petito shared a memorial video ahead of the visitation and memorial services for the late 22-year-old.

The remains of the Long Island resident were discovered in a Wyoming national park on Sunday, Sept. 19. She had been reported missing by her family on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The initial determination for her manner of death is homicide, according to a report from the Teton County coroner.

Prior to her disappearance, Petito, who was from the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, had been traveling across the country in her van with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has since been named a person of interest in her case.

Moloney Funeral Homes said Petito's memorial visitation is scheduled to be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 5 p.m. at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home.

A Memorial Visitation will be held for Gabby Petito on Sunday, September 26 from 12-5pm at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral... Posted by Moloney Funeral Homes on Friday, September 24, 2021

Petito's family asked that people donate to the future "Gabby Petito Foundation" in lieu of sending flowers. Donations can be made here.

