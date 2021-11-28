Vincent Minotti, Teacher/Coach In Hudson Valley, Dies

A longtime teacher and coach in Northern Westchester has died.

Vincent Minotti died on Sunday, Nov. 14, at his home in Orleans, Massachusetts, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 28, 1940, in Bedford Hills. He attended St. Mary’s High School in Katonah and later attended Springfield College in Massachusetts majoring in physical education. He earned his graduate degree at Teachers College Columbia University in New York City.

He followed his passion and became a dynamic physical education teacher and coach. He taught in the Bedford Central School District from 1963 to 1996.

" He was well-loved by his colleagues and students," according to his obituary. "He always treated people with respect and dignity. His quiet manner and wry sense of humor left an impact on all those who had the privilege of knowing him. He mastered teamwork and fair competition in his classroom and on the teams he coached."

He is survived by his wife of 41 years Anne (Wight) Minotti and the children from their blended family: Denise (Minotti) Kness (Matt), Vincent J. Minotti (Lorraine), Robin (Bush) Thayer (Todd) David Bush (Janine) and his eight grandchildren: Brenden Thayer, Matthew Kness, Alaina Bush, Emily Kness, Caroline Thayer, Derek Bush, Katherine Minotti, and James Minotti.

He also leaves behind his twin brothers George Minotti and Louis Minotti (Patricia) and his cousin Anita Mele along with niece Cheryl Minotti and nephew Michael Minotti (Melissa).

A private graveside ceremony was held at St. Francis Cemetery in Mount Kisco.

"The family would like to thank his home care aides and the staff and doctors at Dana Faber Cancer Center and the Cape Cod Hospital Cancer Center," according to his obituary. "For those inclined to make a donation in his honor please consider the Dana Faber Cancer Center or Springfield College Athletic Department."

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.