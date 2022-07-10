US Army Sergeant From Hudson Valley Dies While On Active Duty At Age 36

A US Army sergeant from the Hudson Valley died while on active duty.

Dutchess County native Bryan Micheal Faison, a lifelong Beacon resident, died suddenly on Friday, June 17 in Asia while serving in the Country of Brunei, according to his obituary. A cause of death has not been released.

He was 36 years old.

He was born in Poughkeepsie on Jan. 19, 1986, the son of Sandra (South) Faison and Micheal Faison.

A Beacon High School graduate (Class of 2004), he earned a degree in Applied Sciences at Hudson Valley Community College before enlisting in the United States Army on March 24, 2014, and proudly serving until his death, his obituary said.

For his service, the United States Army awarded him with the:

Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters (ARCOMM with 2-OLC),

Army Achievement Medal (AAM),

Army Good Conduct Medal with two knots (AGCM 2nd award).

On March 20, 2014, he married Dalissa Muñoz Faison. Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, his two daughters, and son: Nalani, Aleia, and Kainoa.

"Aside from serving his country, Bryan had a passion for photography," says his obituary. "He loved football, and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He also enjoyed hiking, baseball, and loved being at the beach with his wife and children."

He is also survived by his mother Sandra Faison; his father Micheal Faison; brother Nakia Mima and sister-in-law Nicole Mima; his sister Dana-Sky Jevtic and brother-in-law Ned Jevtic; his nieces and nephews Jaden, Cortez, Nyssa-Sky, and Marko; and numerous extended family and friends.

Family & Friends will gather on Saturday, July 16th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Salem Tabernacle Church in Beacon, where a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held, followed by interment and full-military honors at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.