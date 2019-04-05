Town Board Member, Ex-Greenburgh Police Officer Dies At 63

Kevin Morgan, a beloved Greenburgh Town Board member, and retired Greenburgh police detective has died.

Morgan, a lifelong resident of Elmsford, died following a short battle with cancer on Thursday, April 4. He was 63.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said the world lost a good man when Morgan passed away.

"Greenburgh Councilman Kevin Morgan was a good man," he said. "Kevin was a good family man – devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren."

Feiner went on to say that Morgan was a good councilman, a good police officer, and a good neighbor.

"Kevin was extremely well liked by those who knew him," he added.

A Greenburgh police officer from 1977 to 1998, Morgan spent his years with the department rising through the ranks to detective, after recovering from a car crash in which he broke his back in 1980 while on patrol.

One of his "best" known cases includes the "Fatal Attraction," murder case in 1989 when a teacher killed her lover's wife. The incident would live on through the famous movie starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close.

During his years on the force, he also received numerous commendations and awards.

After retiring, Morgan worked as an investigator for the Legal Aid Society, in addition to volunteering for the Fairview Fire Department. He also spent years as a board member of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and in 2011 was named the group's "Man of the Year" for his fundraising efforts. He was also a member of numerous community groups and boards, including the Elmsford Rotary Club.

Morgan, a Democrat, was elected to the Town Board in 2007 and intended on running for another term. During his years on the board, he worked for improved infrastructure, parks, and the nature center, as well as serving as the board's liaison to the village officials committee.

The supervisor said that during his tenure as a member of the Greenburgh Town Boar,d Kevin worked hard to bring everyone together.

"Thanks to his leadership – the Town Board has worked cooperatively with each other," he said. "All the members of the Town Board and I are devastated by Kevin’s passing. Greenburgh will not be the same without Kevin. Some people can’t be replaced."

He was born May 20, 1955, to the late Alphonsus and Rosie (O'Reilly) Morgan. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Nancy Parks Morgan; a son, Kevin; daughter, Kristin Kumar; sister, Linda; brothers Robert and Richard; and four grandchildren as well as numerous several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Deborah, and brother, Brian.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Hawthorne Funeral Home, 21 W. Stevens Ave., Hawthorne. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Elmsford. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Greenburgh.

In lieu of flower, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.