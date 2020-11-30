Teenage Fatal Stabbing Victim Was High School Soccer Star In Hudson Valley

As family and friends mourn the stabbing death of a Northern Westchester 18-year-old soccer star, the school district is offering counseling to those in need.

Peekskill resident Joaquin Salazar, 18, was killed around 9 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, following a fight among a group of people at China Pier on Louisa Street, Peekskill Police Chief Don Halmy said.

Salazar, who graduated in 2019, played soccer at Peekskill High School and was considered one of the team's high scorers throughout his years as a member of the Red Devils.

The district said on Sunday, Nov. 29, it was with "great sadness that we learned about the passing of one of our former Peekskill High School students today."

Another former student was also seriously injured at the same time.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of these alumni during this difficult time," the district said on Facebook.

In an effort to offer support to any students, family, and staff members affected by Salazar's death, the district has set up a District Support Line which will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, Peekskill High School and Peekskill Middle School support staff will be available virtually on Monday, Nov. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. via each school’s SEL Counseling Google Classroom. No appointment is necessary.

