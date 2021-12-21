Contact Us
Breaking News: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser In North Rockland, Police Say
Support Pours In For Family Of Woman Killed In Area Crash

Kathy Reakes
Eileen Habesland
Eileen Habesland Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Support is pouring in for the family of a woman who was killed in a Hudson Valley crash after being sideswiped by a driver who fell asleep.

Eileen Habesland, age 44, was killed around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Orange County on Route 17K in the town of Montgomery, police said. 

Shortly following her death, a GoFundMe was started to help her family in Buffalo deal with funeral costs and other financial issues.

Since starting, the fund has raised more than $11,000.

The effort described Habesland as being "the most genuine, loving, kind, giving, and amazing soul here on earth. She helped anyone she could and in any way she could."

Police say the crash occurred when the driver of the second vehicle, 20-year-old Brennon Hernandez of Monroe, fell asleep while driving, causing his vehicle to cross over the double-yellow line and into Habesland's vehicle.

Hernandez stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. He has been charged with crossing a double yellow line.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here. 

