Support Pours In For Family Of Father Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

The community is helping a local family after the father was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer in the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County resident Tramayne Holmes, age 40, of the hamlet of Milton, was killed at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 28, in Kingston, crossed over into the westbound lane, and struck a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer head-on, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

Following his death, his oldest daughter, Sierra Card, started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family in their time of need.

Holmes was a father, local electrician, and DJ, according to social media.

Tributes poured in on the GoFundMe page: "Tre was a special man. He will be missed," said one donor.

To date, the effort has raised more than $15,000 of a $20,000 goal.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.