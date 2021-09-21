Contact Us
Stone Memorial Found At Gabby Petito Search Area In Wyoming

Nicole Valinote
Gabrielle Petito
Gabrielle Petito Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A number of stones laid out in what appears to be a memorial were found on the forest floor in the area where authorities were searching for Gabby Petito.

Reporter Sydney Glenn of Fox 13 KSTU in Salt Lake City, Utah, posted a photo of the makeshift memorial, saying the stones were laid out near the area of the national park in Wyoming where human remains were found that the FBI said are "consistent" with the description of the 22-year-old Long Island woman. 

Glenn said the stones were found near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

Petito's family reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11. Petito, from the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, had been traveling across the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, prior to her disappearance. 

Laundrie returned home to Sarasota County, Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 1 without Petito, and refused to cooperate with investigators. 

Laundrie was later named a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance.

Authorities are currently searching for Laundrie, who hasn't been seen in a week. 

