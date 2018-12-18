State Trooper From Rockland Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash Remembered

Gone, but never forgotten.

With flags at half-mast, New York State Police troopers in came together on Wednesday to celebrate the life and service of Trooper Robert Ambrose, who was killed 16 years ago in Yonkers.

Ambrose, a Pearl River resident, was killed in a car crash in 2002 when his patrol car was struck from behind shortly after 8:30 p.m. by a driver on the shoulder on I-87 in Yonkers. Ambrose had been writing an accident report for a minor accident when a driver in a Jeep attempted to switch lanes, struck another vehicle and then the Jeep veered into the shoulder and struck the patrol car.

Once struck, the vehicle burst into flames and both Ambrose and the driver - who was operating his vehicle with a suspended license - were killed. Police said the fire burned so intensely that the rounds in Ambrose’s service weapon began to discharge.

An investigation into the fatal crash found that excessive speed was a likely contributor. Six others were hurt in the crash and hospitalized.

At the time of his death, Ambrose was 33 years old. He had been a New York State Police trooper for five years and was assigned to Troop T in Tarrytown.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.