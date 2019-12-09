'Star Trek' Character Benson, With Rockland Ties, Dies

Words of support filled social media after the news of the passing René Auberjonois, a popular actor whose credits include "Star Trek" and "M.A.S.H."

Auberjonois, 79, who once lived in the Hudson Valley, died on Sunday, Dec. 8, of metastatic lung cancer, his family announced.

Best known for his parts on TV shows "Benson" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Auberjonois was born in New York City and for a time lived with his family in an artists’ colony in Rockland County. Other residents included actors John Houseman, Helen Hayes and Burgess Meredith.

Fellow "Star Trek" actor William Shatner said on Twitter: "I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor @reneauberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René."

George Takei also tweeted: This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend."

Auberjonois, who worked constantly throughout the years and in many forms ranging from TV and movies to the stage, was known by numerous generations.

He was the son of Fernand Auberjonois, a Swiss-born foreign correspondent for U.S. newspapers, and the grandson of Swiss postimpressionist painter and namesake René Auberjonois.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Judith Mihalyi; his daughter, Tessa Auberjonois; his son Rèmy-Luc Auberjonois, two sisters; and three grandchildren.

