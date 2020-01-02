Son Of County Legislator In Hudson Valley Dies After Accident At Age 27

The son of an elected official in the Hudson Valley is dead at the age of 27 after being involved in a “tragic accident” near his home, his family announced.

Christopher Sorensen, the son of Sullivan County Legislator Alan Sorensen, who worked for a local school district, died on Monday, Dec. 30, following an accident in Kiamesha Lake. Further details regarding the incident have not been released.

A Monticello High School graduate, Sorensen was the oldest of three of the legislator’s children. His family said that he had “a kind heart and a belief that with hard work and kindness, he and others, could make a difference in the world.

“Chris was always encouraging and supportive of his younger sisters and never hesitated to let them know how proud he was of them. This came naturally to him because, with a smile on his face, he always put others before himself,” his family stated in an announcement. “Christopher was working for the Monticello Central School District in the Empire After School Program at the Chase School. He enjoyed this work very much and was well-liked.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced, though a “celebration of his life and all that he has meant to (his) family” is being planned.

“This is the time of year when family and friends gather to express their love and appreciation for one another and our family, strong, and very much together, will rely on the strength of each other and our dear loved ones and friends.”

The family noted Alan Sorensen will continue his work as a legislator.

“Alan will continue to both run his Planning business and serve Sullivan County for four more years in his role as Legislator for District 9. Jane will continue her work for the Monticello School District as Program Manager for its EPIC program. Christopher’s sisters will return to college following their winter break.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.