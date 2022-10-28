Self-Proclaimed 'Valley Girl,' Entertainment Division Director In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 59

A nationally-recognized insurance specialist for celebrities and professional athletes died after a battle with cancer.

Fairfield County resident Katie Knowles Surgot, of Ridgefield, died on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the age of 59, according to her obituary.

A lover of going to the beach, concerts, and movies who called herself a "Valley Girl," Surgot was born in Encino, California, the state where she also graduated from high school, married, and earned her degree at California State University, Northridge, her obituary said.

Eventually, Surgot moved to New York and built an "unparalleled reputation" as a specialist for insuring celebrities and professional athletes, a talent she brought to numerous national brokerages, with "her clients loyally following", according to her obituary.

Most recently, Surgot served as Director in the Entertainment Division for the Westchester County-based NFP Property in White Plains, her obituary said.

In addition to her work, Surgot was also passionate about traveling with friends and family, and seeing live music and Broadway shows, according to her obituary.

She also heavily prioritized her family and friends, taking annual girls' trips with her high school best friends even 40 years after graduating, and often hosting extravagant Christmas, birthday, and graduation celebrations for her family, her obituary said.

"Kind, compassionate, smart, and fun, Katie was a remarkable woman deeply loved by many," her obituary said.

Surgot leaves behind her fiancé Glenn Sutton; her three children, Jacqueline, Harrison, and Spencer Knowles; her two brothers, Thomas DeLancey of Humble, Texas, and James DeLancey of Abingdon, Maryland; and four sisters, Laura Husted of Hollywood, Maryland, Melissa McGuire of Stamford, Jennifer Agro of Norwalk, and Joslyn DeLancey of Stamford.

Services are planned for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Ballard-Durand Funeral Home located at 2 Maple Ave. in White Plains.

