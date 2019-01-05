Ryan Mead, Gifted Artist, Craftsman In Area, Dies At 29

Orange County native Ryan J. Mead, who worked as a carpenter with his father and grandfather, died on Friday, Dec. 28 at home in the Town of Greenville. He was 29.

He was born June 18, 1989 in Middletown.

A family statement read: “Ryan was a kind, soft-spoken young man who brought happiness to everyone he met, with his sweet nature and great sense of humor.

"A gifted artist and craftsman, Ryan had a strong creative spirit and was especially talented at drawing. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and camping.

"Ryan loved building hot rods with his father and grandfather. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, and he had a passion for music of all kinds. Ryan touched many lives, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Surviving are:

His parents, Joseph and Sharon Mead, Town of Greenville

Sister: Megan Mead and her fiancé, Elliot Brooks, Town of Greenville

Grandparents: Joseph and Joan Mead, Town of Greenville

Grandmother: Caroline Smith, Westtown

Aunt: Karen Smith and her fiancé, Robert Nicholson, Town of Greenville

Uncle: Brian Smith and his wife, Stacey, Westtown

Cousins: Derek Blose, Matthew Blose, Justin Smith and Kevin Smith

Best Friend: Keelin Burns

Ryan was predeceased by his grandfather, Roy L. Smith, Jr.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 31 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. in Port Jervis, with Rev. Michael Cedro officiating.

Burial was at Unionville Cemetery in Westtown.

