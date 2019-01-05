Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Caught With Large Amount Of Raw, Unpackaged Heroin In Area Traffic Stop
Obituaries

Ryan Mead, Gifted Artist, Craftsman In Area, Dies At 29

Daily Voice
Ryan J. Mead
Ryan J. Mead Photo Credit: Contributed

Orange County native Ryan J. Mead, who worked as a carpenter with his father and grandfather, died on Friday, Dec. 28 at home in the Town of Greenville. He was 29.

He was born June 18, 1989 in Middletown.

A family statement read: “Ryan was a kind, soft-spoken young man who brought happiness to everyone he met, with his sweet nature and great sense of humor.

"A gifted artist and craftsman, Ryan had a strong creative spirit and was especially talented at drawing. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and camping.

"Ryan loved building hot rods with his father and grandfather. He was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees, and he had a passion for music of all kinds. Ryan touched many lives, and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.”

Surviving are:

  • His parents, Joseph and Sharon Mead, Town of Greenville
  • Sister: Megan Mead and her fiancé, Elliot Brooks, Town of Greenville
  • Grandparents: Joseph and Joan Mead, Town of Greenville
  • Grandmother: Caroline Smith, Westtown
  • Aunt: Karen Smith and her fiancé, Robert Nicholson, Town of Greenville
  • Uncle: Brian Smith and his wife, Stacey, Westtown
  • Cousins: Derek Blose, Matthew Blose, Justin Smith and Kevin Smith
  • Best Friend: Keelin Burns

Ryan was predeceased by his grandfather, Roy L. Smith, Jr.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Dec. 31 at Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. in Port Jervis, with Rev. Michael Cedro officiating.

Burial was at Unionville Cemetery in Westtown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.