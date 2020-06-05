Rockland Mourns Death Of County Clerk Paul Piperato Of Haverstraw

Shock and sadness have been expressed across the region as news spread of the sudden death of an area county clerk.

Paul Piperato, 61, Rockland County's Clerk, was known for his love of the county and his support of local organizations, died Wednesday morning, May 5, at home.

A cause of death has not been announced.

"Today Rockland County mourns," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "The loss of County Clerk Paul Piperato shows the truth in the phrase, ‘only the good die young.’"

Piperato, of Haverstraw, was known for being a genuine and caring individual who enjoyed overseeing the naturalization ceremonies, Day added.

Rockland County Clerk Paul Piperato swears in 100 new U.S. citizens during a ceremony. Rockland County Government/Facebook

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office said his passing is a tremendous loss to the county.

"From his endless support of not-for-profit organizations and presence at every community event in the county, he was a champion of all that is good in Rockland," said District Attorney Tom Walsh.

Piperato started out on his journey working for the county in 1988 as a budget examiner in the Rockland County Finance Department. He moved on to the clerk’s office, serving as Rockland’s Deputy County Clerk for 16 years before being elected County Clerk in 2005.

"Throughout his tenure in county government, he was always trusted and greeted you with a smile," Walsh added. "I express my deepest condolences to his wife Flora and their daughters Nicole, Jamie, and Danielle."

Senator David Carlucci, who was sworn in by Piperato, said he was heartbroken over the loss.

Piperato swearing-in Sen. Carlucci at Jawonio in 2019. Senator David Carlucci

"Paul was just with me at an event for People to People, unloading crates of food for the needy," Carlucci said. "That’s the kind of man Paul was, always giving back. I join so many in Rockland heartbroken over his passing."

State Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski said Piperato was well known to be the nicest guy in politics.

"He was everyone’s best friend; kind and funny and always there for support," Zebrowski said. "He was a community guy, always willing to help a neighbor or volunteer with a not for profit.

"He loved Haverstraw, Rockland, and New York; he was a steady leader in a hectic political time. Paul was a confidant and friend to me; he always had a smile and laugh for my family; we grieve with Flora and his family and will cherish his memory."

