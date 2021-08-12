Robert Murdock, Town Employee In Rockland For 30 Years, Dies At 57

Robert Murdock Jr., who worked as a town employee in the Hudson Valley for 30 years, has died at the age of 57.

The lifelong Rockland County resident was born in Suffern and was a graduate of Ramapo Senior High School.

According to his obituary, Murdock worked as an assistant general foreman for the Town of Ramapo Highway Department. He began working as a town employee in 1991.

At age 18, Murdock began working with the Hillcrest Fire Company No.1, where he served two terms as chief from 1997 to 1999 and in 2021.

Additionally, he served as commissioner for the Moleston Fire District, and he also served as president of the Rockland County Chiefs Association, according to his obituary.

"He enjoyed playing practical jokes on those he cared for and spending time with loved ones near and far. He had a passion for the outdoors fishing and hunting," his obituary reads. "If there is a Cabelas in the Sky he has bought the whole store."

He is survived by his daughters, Britney Leigh and Jordan Marie, their mother, Mary Murdock, his partner, Trish Curran, and her daughter, Alyssa.

Donations in Murdock's memory can be made to Hillcrest Fire Company No. 1.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.