Raven, Beloved Town Of Newburgh K-9 Officer, Dies

K-9 Raven has died.
K-9 Raven has died. Photo Credit: Town of Newburgh Police PBA

Hearts are heavy at the Town of Newburgh Police Department with the news that one of their beloved K-9 officers has died.

K-9 Raven has passed away from cancer after putting up a fierce battle, said Newburgh Chief of Police Donald B. Campbell.

Raven was the long-time partner of Sgt. Henry Lawson and has become a well-known figure in the area.

"She was an outstanding patrol K-9 and a loyal member of our Department," Campbell said. "She will be missed by all."

