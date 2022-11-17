Popular Educator From Hudson Valley Dies At Age 68

A beloved educator from Northern Westchester who worked in Connecticut known for her dedication to her family has died.

Edna Rose Ventarola of Ossining died on Monday, Nov. 14 at the age of 68, according to her obituary.

Ventarola was born in 1954 and raised in the Bronx, graduating from Lehman College, her obituary said.

Pursuing a career in early childhood education, Ventarola served as the director of Creative Playtime in Scarsdale and also directed the Head Start program in Port Chester, according to her obituary.

Ventarola also later served as staff developer and head teacher in Fairfield County, at Noroton Presbyterian Nursery School in Darien, and was also a certified parent coach, her obituary said.

In addition to her career in education, Ventarola enjoyed a long 45-year marriage with her husband, Ronald, who she met at the Riverdale ice skating rink in the early 70s and then married on Aug. 13, 1977, according to her obituary.

Ventarola also cherished her time with her children and grandchildren.

"Edna’s proudest achievement was being a devoted and loving mother to her daughter Jessica and grandmother to her granddaughter Lucy and grandson Harry," her obituary said.

Ventarola is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughter Jessica Kane; granddaughter Lucy Kane, grandson Harrison “Harry” Kane; sisters Catherine Hamilton, Patricia Heffernan, and Francis Lewis; brothers Edward Smith and Thomas Smith; as well as other nieces and nephews.

A service is planned for Thursday, Nov. 17 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Waterbury and Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor at 1300 Pleasantville Rd.

A funeral mass for Ventarola will then be held on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Magdalene in Pocantico Hills at 528 Bedford Rd.

