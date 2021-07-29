Contact Us
Popular Business Owner From Hudson Valley Dies At 57

Nicole Valinote
James T. Maryniak
James T. Maryniak Photo Credit: Cassidy-Flynn Funeral Home

James T. Maryniak, a Hudson Valley business owner who grew up in Westchester County, has died at the age of 57.

According to his obituary, Maryniak was born in New Rochelle and grew up in South Salem. He later moved to Wappingers Falls. He owned Middletown Tattoo, Tattooz Forever, and Exotic Fish & Kustom Aquariums in Wappingers Falls.

Maryniak was an artist who loved tattooing, airbrushing and teaching his grandsons how to draw. 

"Jim was a great and loyal friend," his obituary reads. "Family meant the most to Jim, especially his sons and being Pop-Pop to his grandchildren."

He is survived by his wife, Joy, his mother, Mary, along with his sons, Joseph and Jason. He is also survived by his stepsons, brother, sisters and nieces and nephews. 

His funeral service is scheduled to be held at Zion Episcopal Church in Wappingers Falls at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The service will also be available online here.

