Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Obituaries

Popular Area Restaurant Owner, Building Developer Dies

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Charles "Chuck" Pateman III
Charles "Chuck" Pateman III Photo Credit: Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home

A longtime Westchester County restaurant owner and building developer has died at the age of 77.

Charles "Chuck" Pateman III died on Wednesday, March 30, according to his obituary.

Pateman was a lifetime resident of Irvington and a former captain of local football, basketball and track teams.

He married Adrienne Chiulli, and they had three children, according to his obituary. 

He owned the Broadway Grill and Alibi Inn in Irvington with his longtime business partner Tom Lupetin, his obituary said. 

"He and Tom would swap weeks between the kitchen and bar, and they could cook 150 dinners a night for patrons 1 week and bartend for his friends and patrons the next week," his obituary reads.

Pateman also went on to spend more than five decades working in the building and site development industry.

"A safe guess is that Chuck has built over 250 homes from 1,000 to 12,000 square feet and made every homeowner feel like a part of his family in the process and he would basically put a lifetime warranty on his product," his obituary said.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren.

Visitation services are scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dwyer & Michael's Funeral Home in Tarrytown.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.