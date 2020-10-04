Police Officer In Hudson Valley Dies Suddenly At Age 25

A police officer who grew up and worked in Northern Westchester has died.

Nicholas D. Hansen 25, of Pleasantville, died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 1 at his residence. He was an officer with the Town of Bedford Police Department.

He was born on June 15, 1995, to Dean and Vikki (nee Palmieri) Hansen in White Plains.

He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School, Class of 2013, and went on to receive his Associate's Degree.

He was an avid cook and a motorcycle enthusiast, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Dean Hansen of West Palm Beach, Florida, and formerly of Pleasantville, and Vikki (Palmieri) Hansen of Pleasantville, his brother, Matthew Hansen of Pleasantville, and longtime girlfriend, Amanda Shkreli of Pleasantville.

He is also survived by his maternal grandfather, Richard Palmieri of Hawthorne, and his paternal grandparents, Henry and Carol Ann Hansen of West Palm Beach, Florida, and uncle, Richard (Dawn) Palmieri, Jr. of Patterson, and several cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, JoAnn Palmieri.

He also leaves behind his cat, Risotto.

A wake will be held at Hawthorne Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church in Hawthorne on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westchester BLUE Foundation at westchesterblue.org.

