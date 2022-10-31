Nurse From Area Who Sat With Dying COVID-19 Patients Dies At Age 65

Andrea Granata served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, comforting dying patients when their own families could not.

Now, loved ones are mourning the loss of the Westchester County native, who died Friday, Sept. 2 at the age of 65, according to her obituary.

Granata was born in New Rochelle on May 7, 1957 to parents Dr. Anthony and Teresa Granata, her memorial said.

She would later serve the state of New York as a head travel nurse throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and was one of the “brave” and “kind” medical professionals who sat with patients at the end of their lives when their loves were not allowed to be there, reads her obituary.

Much of her free time was spent volunteering for and spreading awareness about the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and the Humane Society.

She also found “great joy” in caring for her nieces and nephews, along with her dogs and gardens, her memorial said.

Granata is survived by her six dogs; an African Grey parrot; siblings Anthony and John Granata, Teresa Merlucci, and Frances Suozzo; and eight nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

