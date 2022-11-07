Musician, Writer From Hudson Valley With Knack For Winning Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets Dies At 39

A longtime Hudson Valley resident who died at the age of 39 is being remembered as a talented writer and musician.

Brian John Brogan, a lifelong resident of the Dutchess County area, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to his obituary.

Brogan was born in the Bronx and grew up in Poughkeepsie.

He studied English at SUNY Potsdam and spent his career as a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, his obituary said.

"Brian was a talented musician and writer, someone who could truly express himself musically in his own unique and original way," his obituary reads. "He always had a guitar in his hands, and he loved to share his music with family and friends. His passion will continue to inspire and influence those who knew him."

According to his obituary, Brogan had an "amazing" sense of humor, along with a penchant for winning scratch-off lottery tickets.

He is survived by his son, Austin Servay, his mother, Laurie Brogan, his father, John Brogan, and partner, Arlene Sabo.

He is also survived by his siblings, Kevin and Arlene, his nephew Zachary Wiznitzer, and his brother-in-law, Seth Wiznitzer.

A private funeral ceremony was set to be held at the Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie.

In lieu of flowers, his family asked that memorial donations be made in Brogan's memory to Single Purpose Sober House, located at 291 Mill St. in Poughkeepsie.

