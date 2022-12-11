Minister At Church In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 48

A minister at a church in Westchester County has died at the age of 48.

Barbara Jean Terry, of Yonkers, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 9, after a brief illness with breast cancer, according to her obituary.

She was born in the Bronx and was a longtime resident of Yonkers.

Terry graduated from Good Council Academy High School in White Plains and went on to earn a degree from the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City, her obituary said.

"She worshipped most of her life at Sacred Heart and Christ of King Parishes in Yonkers and most recently was a eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Ardsley, New York," her obituary reads. "Over the past several years, Barbara was a very dedicated member of the Sterling Community Center in White Plains, NY, participating in learning focus groups, yoga, music sessions and enjoying time with friends."

Terry is survived by her parents, Barbara and Tom Terry; her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Tom (Jennifer) Terry and Brian (Tricia) Terry; and her nieces and nephews, Grace, Patrick, Colleen, Jack, Erin, Kelsey, and Claire Terry.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set to take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers.

Gifts in Terry's memory can be made to the Sterling Community Center in White Plains, her obituary said.

