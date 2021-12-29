Medical Worker In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 33

A Westchester County medical worker has died at the age of 33.

Bryan DuBois, of New Rochelle, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to his obituary.

DuBois was a registered psychiatric nurse at Westchester Medical Center and a graduate of Cochran School of Nursing.

"Bryan was known for his infectious laugh, great sense of humor, and a big heart filled with generosity," his obituary reads. "He will be missed by all who knew him. Bryan lived life to the fullest enjoying bodybuilding, drawing, music, and enjoying the beach with friends."

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey DuBois and Brenna Guerrino, his grandfather, and his siblings.

A celebration of his life is scheduled to take place at the Pelham Funeral Home, located at 64 Lincoln Ave. in Pelham, on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in DuBois' name to St. Christopher’s Inn.

