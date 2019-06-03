Matthew Ward Of Rye, Student At Purchase College, Dies At 21

Purchase College student Matthew Michael Ward of Rye died Friday, May 31. He was 21.

He was the son of Michael and Vivian Ward and is also survived by sisters, Marguerite, Miriam, Mary-Kathryn, and Meredith.

According to his obituary, he was the happiest young man who loved making everyone laugh, gifted with many talents including making music, jamming with his friends, and playing timpani at St. Augustine's Church on major feast days with his father who is the longtime music director there.

Ward was pursuing a degree in communications.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont.

The funeral will be Tuesday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church in Larchmont. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Addiction Recovery Center at Greenwich Hospital, c/o Greenwich Hospital Foundation, 35 River Road, Cos Cob, CT 06807.

