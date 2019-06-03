Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Obituaries

Matthew Ward Of Rye, Student At Purchase College, Dies At 21

Donna Christopher
Matthew Michael Ward
Matthew Michael Ward Photo Credit: Contributed

Purchase College student Matthew Michael Ward of Rye died Friday, May 31. He was 21.

He was the son of Michael and Vivian Ward and is also survived by sisters, Marguerite, Miriam, Mary-Kathryn, and Meredith.

According to his obituary, he was the happiest young man who loved making everyone laugh, gifted with many talents including making music, jamming with his friends, and playing timpani at St. Augustine's Church on major feast days with his father who is the longtime music director there.

Ward was pursuing a degree in communications.

The family will receive friends Monday, June 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home in Larchmont.

The funeral will be Tuesday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church in Larchmont. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Addiction Recovery Center at Greenwich Hospital, c/o Greenwich Hospital Foundation, 35 River Road, Cos Cob, CT 06807.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.