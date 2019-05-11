Contact Us
Obituaries

Marisa Rose Verbraak Of Suffern Dies At Age 18

Daily Voice
Marisa Rose Verbraak of Suffern
Marisa Rose Verbraak of Suffern Photo Credit: Contributed

Marisa Rose Verbraak of Suffern died in the early morning on Sunday, April 28. She was 18.

According to her obituary, Marisa will be greatly missed and remembered by her family, friends and community as a loving sister, daughter, friend and niece, a distinguished old soul who loved reading, writing, spending time with her friends and going on spontaneous adventures.

She is survived by her mother Carolyn, her father Edward, her two sisters Melanie and Grace, her father's girlfriend Michele, her mother's boyfriend Brian, her beloved cat Tiggy and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation was held at Wanamaker and Carlough Funeral Home in Suffern on Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2. A funeral mass was held at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River on Friday, May 3 followed by the interment at St. Anastastia Church in Harriman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

