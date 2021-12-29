Man Who Worked As Store Manager In Hudson Valley Dies At Age 31

Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Thomas Schupp II
Thomas Schupp II

A Westchester native and local store manager who grew up in Putnam County has died at the age of 31.

Thomas Schupp II, a native of White Plains, and a graduate of Mahopac High School, died on Monday, Dec. 20. 

Schupp worked as the manager of the Wireless Zone in Bedford.

According to his obituary, his greatest loves included family gatherings, all technology, preparing delicious meals, and boating on Lake Mahopac. 

"Thomas filled up a room with his infectious smile and endless love," his obituary said. 

He is survived by his parents Thomas and Edyth Schupp, his fiancé Arianna DiNotte, his sisters Erica and husband Robert Wienecke, and Lindsey and her husband Christian Owen. 

 He is also survived by his much-loved nephews, Derek Thomas Schupp and Christian Alexander Owen, and niece Eva Grace Wienecke.

Services have been held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Thomas’s memory to the Drug Crisis in Our Backyard at https://www.drugcrisisinourbackyard.org.

