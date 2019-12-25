Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Developing Storm Will End Long Stretch Of Dry Days
Obituaries

Longtime Hudson Valley Resident, Popular Coach Brendan Fee Dies At 44

Daily Voice
Brendan Fee
Brendan Fee Photo Credit: Contributed

Longtime Northern Westchester resident Brendan John Fee, a beloved coach, son, brother, uncle and friend, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 21. He was 44.

Fee, who enjoyed growing up in the close-knit community of Briarcliff Manor, was preceded in death by his father, Brian E. Fee and is survived by his mother Maureen Fee; siblings Brian Fee (Lisa), Mary Kate Elsworth (Bryan), Kevin Fee (Kathleen), and Timothy Fee.

He is also survived by nieces and nephews Michael, Kimberly, Shane, Kelsey, Makayla, Trey, Kevin, Ciaran, Ryan, Dylan, Cailyn and Rilynn.

Brendan made friends wherever he went and he had a smile on his face and a smile in his heart for all who knew and loved him, according to his obituary.

He was passionately dedicated to his swimmers at The Nightingale-Bamford School in New York City.

Swimming was a passion of his, but most important to him were his students and the relationships he built. He was 100 percent committed to his students and they knew it.

Brendan will leave a lasting legacy of love, laughter, and memories for everyone whose life he touched. Reposing will be at the Waterbury & Kelly Funeral Home in Briarcliff Manor on Friday, Dec. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa’s Church in Briarcliff Manor on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Yonkers.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Brendan Fee’s name to the Nightingale-Bamford School at 20 East 92nd St., New York, NY 10128.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.