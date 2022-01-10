Longtime Fire Department Captain In Hudson Valley Dies

A longtime fire captain in Westchester died following a lengthy battle against pancreatic cancer.

The Eastchester Fire Department announced that Philip Pinto, Jr., a captain there for more than three decades, died on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the age of 54.

Pinto is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lisa, his children Lauren (Tim) and Philip, and his father Philip A. Pinto Sr. He is also survived by his siblings Anthony (Carol) Pinto and Diana (Thomas) DiCarlo, sister-in-law Pam Bruno, along with all of his nephews and nieces.

He is predeceased by his mother, Joan, and his in-laws, John and Marilyn Bruno.

"Phil's impactful legacy as an incredible husband, father, friend, colleague, and role model will continue to shine through his loved ones," his obituary states. "Phil lived his life with gratitude and his faith at the forefront, and has instilled these morals in his family and friends."

Pinto’s family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Lustgarten Foundation in Phil’s memory, “so that a cure may be found for others suffering from pancreatic cancer and their families.”

