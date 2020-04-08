Longtime Assemblyman From Greenburgh Dies From COVID-19

Former State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, a popular Westchester Democrat, has died as a result of symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). He was 73.

Brodsky, from Greenburgh, served in the State Legislature from 1983 to 2010 and remained in the public eye with lively columns for several websites and newspapers.

A mentor to many in state government after his retirement, colleagues expressed remorse at his passing early Wednesday, April 8.

"Richard Brodsky’s death is a profound and shocking loss for the Westchester community and the entire State of New York,'' said State Sen. David Carlucci, who represents Rockland and parts of Northern Westchester. "He was someone, I deeply respected and admired for his conviction to always fight for the issues that would make our society a better place to live. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and friends."

Brodsky made two runs state attorney general (in 2006 and 2010) but was unsuccessful.

"I can’t imagine anyone giving this virus a bigger fight, but it has taken this tenacious, intelligent, and passionate voice from us," said Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro.

Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, of Tarrytown, who was Brodsky's successor, said simply on Facebook that "Richard Brodsky was a great public servant."

Brodsky attended Brandeis University and Harvard Law School.

He is survived by his wife, Paige, and two daughters.

