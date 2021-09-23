'Light A Candle For Gabby': Vigil To Be Held In 22-Year-Old's Memory

As teal color ribbons begin to adorn street lamps, mailboxes, and trees throughout a small Long Island hamlet to honor the late Long Islander Gabby Petito, a candlelight vigil is also being planned.

The color teal is being used because her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said it matched the color of Gabby's sparkling eyes.

Petito's body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, in the Grand Teton National Park, in Wyoming, just days after her mother, Nichole Schmidt, reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11 to police.

Days later, the medical examiner's office confirmed the body was that of Petito, and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Since that time, the family has been in mourning, so friends are stepping forward to help smooth the way.

Another Long Island resident has organized a candlelight vigil, to be held Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., where residents are asked to light candles in their home to remember the young woman who died while on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who is the subject a massive manhunt.

Laundrie, age 23, of North Port, Florida, in Sarasota County, has been called "a person of interest" in the case by the FBI.

A notice about the candlelight remembrance, shared on Facebook by the Blue Point Fire Department, has been titled "Shine a Light for Gabby" and asks residents to join and support the family with "a night of shining light."

Organizers are seeking a $20 donation for "a luminary" or candle. All of the money used will be given to the family.

Candles can be picked up on Thursday between 2 to 6 p.m. at the Blue Point Nature Preserve on Maple Street in Blue Point.

Another remembrance in honor of Gabby is a large poster of her smiling posing in front of angel wings with the words "Gabby Petito" and "forever in our hearts," which is located at the intersection of Bayport and Blue Point.

Gabby Petito Joseph Petito/Instagram

Meanwhile, police and FBI in North Port said early Thursday they are spending another day at an area park reserve searching for Laundrie who allegedly went for a hike in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 21, but hasn't been seen since.

The FBI said their main objective at this point is to find Laundrie and are asking the public for help.

To contact the FBI, call 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.