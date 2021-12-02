Contact Us
Obituaries

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor, New England Native Eddie Mekka Dies At Age 69

Nicole Valinote
Eddie Mekka
Eddie Mekka Photo Credit: By Leslie Gottlieb from Little Ferry, NJ, USA / Wikipedia Commons

New England native Eddie Mekka, an actor known for playing Carmine Ragusa in the TV sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died at the age of 69.

Mekka's friend, Pat Benti, shared the news on Facebook, saying Mekka died peacefully in his California home on Saturday, Nov. 27.

He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Mekka's cause of death was not shared in the post.

Michael McKean, who also acted on "Laverne & Shirley," also shared a message honoring Mekka.

"A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning," he said. "A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie."

