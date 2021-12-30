Judge From Hudson Valley Appointed By JFK As Assistant US Attorney Dies

A retired New York State Supreme Court Justice and former assistant United States attorney appointed by former President John F. Kennedy has died at the age of 85.

Kenneth Rudolph died on Sunday, Dec. 26, according to his obituary.

Rudolph began his legal career as an assistant US attorney appointed by President Kennedy before he moved on to become a co-founding member of Rudolph & Altieri.

In 1984, he was appointed as acting judge of the City of New Rochelle, and he became the presiding judge in 1991.

He was elected to the Supreme Court of the State of New York in 1995, and he became presiding justice of the commercial division in 2000 until he retired, his obituary reads.

He also worked as presiding justice of the Appellate Term for the ninth and 10th judicial districts.

He is survived by his wife of more than six decades, Patricia, their six children, nineteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rudolph's family requested that people make donations to The Heart Failure Society of America instead of sending flowers.

The visitation is scheduled to be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home in Mamaroneck.

A mass of Christian burial is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, at Our Lady of Sorrows in White Plains.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.