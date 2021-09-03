Ida: Longtime Professors ID'd As Those Killed During Flash Flooding In Area

Two longtime computer science professors in New York were among those killed in Westchester County during Storm Ida as it whipped across the region producing severe flash flooding and high winds.

President Dr. Seamus Carey of Iona College in New Rochelle issued a statement that Professors Ken and Fran Bailie, of Rye Brook, did not make it home after teaching their classes at the college on Thursday, Sept. 2.

A body, found on a guide rail, pinned against a utility pole at Lincoln Avenue and Brookside Way in Purchase, was later identified as that of Ken Bailie, according to Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Fran Bailie, who was the department chair of the computer science department at the college, is still missing.

The couple was attempting to make it home after teaching during the height of the storm.

Carey said in a message to the college, "to keep Ken, Fran, and their family in your prayers."

Harrison Police said the search for the couple began around 1:45 a.m., Thursday, setting off a massive mission by numerous first responders looking for the couple.

Ken Bailie's body was found approximately one-quarter mile from the vehicle on a creek bank.

During the flash flooding, Central Park in Manhattan saw a record 3 inches of rainfall in one hour.

The search will continue on Friday, Sept. 3 for Fran Bailie.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

